When the Commonwealth Bank Matildas take to the park against Brazil on 23 October, 596 days will have passed since the team’s last home game.

COVID-19 has meant the team has not been able to gather on home soil in 19 months, but that is all set to change with a two-game friendly series against Australia’s great rivals, Brazil. The second game will be held three days later on 26 October.

The setting and the opponent couldn’t be more fitting for homecoming for the Commonwealth Bank Matildas.

“I think everyone’s missed playing on home soil, for a lot of the girls, they haven’t even been back in Australia for well over a year so they’re really excited for these upcoming games and can’t wait to give the Australian public something to look forward to,” Commonwealth Bank Matildas midfielder Emily van Egmond explained.

