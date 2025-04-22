Ten-time champions Buriram United lead the 2024/25 Thai League 1 by a single point over nearest challenger Bangkok United heading into the last game of the season.A 3-2 loss away to Ratchaburi FC on the last matchday prevented Buriram from confirming their fourth straight title on a trot, as a late goal from Chotipat Poomkeaw (90th+5) gave the home team the full points.Ratchaburi were quick off the mark as Jakkaphan Kaewprom (29th) and Njiva Rakotoharimalala (33rd) gave them a 2-0 lead before Guilherme Bissoli converted a 42nd minute penalty for Buriram to put the score at 2-1.Even though Supachai Jaided managed to level the score with a 59th minute effort, Ratchaburi ensured the full points through Chotipat’s late finish.In the meantime, Bangkok United were outright 3-0 winners over BG Pathum United with goals from Luka Adzic (34th minute), Muhsen Al Ghassani (69th, penalty) and Thitipan Puangchan (90th+6).After 29 matches, Buriram lead with 67 points, with Bangkok on 66 points.In the final games of the season on 30 April 2025, Bangkok United will be away to Prachuap FC at the Sam Ao Stadium, while Buriram United will entertain Nongbua Pitchaya FC at home at the Chang Arena. #AFF#FAT

