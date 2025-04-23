Japan Airlines (JAL) has been announced as an official World Athletics supplier for the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25.

This collaboration reflects JAL’s commitment to empowering the next generation by inspiring young people to take their first steps toward global aspirations through the power of sport.

The WCH Tokyo 25, taking place on 13-21 September, will see the World Athletics Championships return to Tokyo for the second time, and for the first time since 1991, welcoming elite competitors from around the globe back to Japan.

With a history spanning more than 70 years, JAL has long connected Japan to the world, supporting and cheering on those who dare to challenge global boundaries.

As an official supplier for this prestigious event, JAL will implement a variety of initiatives to provide the next generation with opportunities to witness world-class competition up close and to inspire them to take their first steps on to the world stage by sharing the passion that can only be experienced on-site.

JAL remains dedicated to connecting young people to the world through the power of sport, encouraging them to pursue their dreams.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said: “We are delighted to have Japan Airlines sign on as an official supplier for our World Championships this summer, transporting athletes and key stakeholders to the vibrant city of Tokyo. As an organisation focused on innovation and pushing boundaries, Japan Airlines is a natural fit for World Athletics as we look to continue growing our ever-expanding group of partners and suppliers, with a sharp focus on those who share common goals and values with us, particularly the critical role athletes play in our sport, and who also work every day to reach new heights, speeds and distances.”

“We are honoured to be a part of World Athletics and welcome athletes and fans from around the world at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 in September,” said Mitsuko Tottori, President & Group CEO of Japan Airlines. “This global event showcases the spirit of pushing beyond limits, and we hope it inspires young people in Japan to take that first courageous step toward the world.

“By sharing the excitement of the genuine ultimate stage with young people, we aim to keep standing as a backbone of Japan’s youth wishing to challenge themselves on the world stage.”

