A total of 87 male and 86 female shuttlers representing 50 National Olympic Committees have been selected to participate at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, announced by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

BWF President, Poul-Erik Hoyer who was the gold medallist at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic, congratulated the qualified shuttlers and hoped they would cherish the memories being part of the most prestigious sporting event.

“For the last 18 months, the world has battled a pandemic, and athletes have been affected like everyone else. But as we have gained the upper hand over the coronavirus thanks to the efforts of scientists, vaccine makers and frontline personnel, we are on the cusp of staging the Olympics. This time, its significance goes far beyond sport. It stands as a beacon of hope for everyone struggling to get their lives back on track,” said Hoyer.

In addition, the BWF also announced the draw schedule for the Tokyo Games which will be held on Thursday, July 8th 2021 at the National Badminton Centre in Milton Keynes, England.

The draw will be broadcasted live in the BWF channel. – By Siti Zafirah Kamal

Like this: Like Loading...