Cambodia has officially confirmed its withdrawal from the 13th ASEAN Para Games Thailand 2025, scheduled to take place in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat) from 20 to 26 January 2026, following a formal notification to the ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF).

In a letter dated 8th January 2026 and addressed to APSF President Major General Osoth Bhavilai, the National Paralympic Committee of Cambodia (NPC Cambodia) informed the Federation that, due to unforeseen circumstances, its athletes and their families would not be participating in the upcoming biennial Games. The letter was signed by His Excellency Yi Veasna, Secretary-General of NPC Cambodia.

The APSF, as owner and governing body of the ASEAN Para Games, acknowledged receipt of the letter and confirmed Cambodia’s non-participation.

“While we regret Cambodia’s absence from the 13th ASEAN Para Games, APSF fully respects the decision conveyed by NPC Cambodia under its prevailing circumstances,” said Major General Osoth Bhavilai.

“Cambodia remains a valued member of the ASEAN para sport family, and its contributions to the movement, including hosting the 12th ASEAN Para Games in Phnom Penh in 2023, will always be recognised,” he added.

Prior to its withdrawal, Cambodia had submitted its Entry by Names to the Local Organising Committee, the Thailand ASEAN Para Games Organising Committee (THASOC), listing a contingent of 103 athletes and 41 officials, slated to compete across 12 sports at the Games.

Major General Bhavilai also acknowledged the appreciation expressed by NPC Cambodia in its letter for the efforts of APSF, the National Paralympic Committee of Thailand, and the Thailand Asean Para Games Organising Committee (THASOC) in preparing and organising the Games.

“The preparations in Nakhon Ratchasima are in their final phase, and APSF remains confident that the Games will be delivered successfully,” he said. “The ASEAN Para Games is a celebration of inclusion, excellence and opportunity and we look forward to welcoming athletes from across the region to Korat.”

The 13th ASEAN Para Games Thailand 2025 will feature 19 sports, contested at multiple venues across Nakhon Ratchasima province from 20 to 26 January 2026. The Games mark Korat’s return as host for only the second time, 18 years after hosting the 4th ASEAN Para Games in 2008, reaffirming the city’s long-standing commitment to para sport and inclusivity.

The APSF reiterated that the Games will proceed as scheduled with the participation of the remaining 10 ASEAN National Paralympic Committees, and reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining close relations with NPC Cambodia while looking forward to Cambodia’s future participation in APSF activities and upcoming editions of the ASEAN Para Games.

