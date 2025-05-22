In line with the Regulations for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ and the relevant amendments to the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, all 20 Member Associations whose clubs will participate in FIFA’s groundbreaking competition have confirmed the opening of an exceptional registration window from 1 to 10 June for all their affiliated clubs to allow new players signed to compete in the tournament.

The deadline for the final player list has been set as 10 June 2025, allowing each participating club to bring any new players signed in this special window to the United States.

The Member Associations concerned are located in: Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Egypt, England, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea Republic, Mexico, Morocco, New Zealand, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

The Regulations for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, which were approved by the FIFA Council in October 2024, seek to address technicalities and equalise differences in registration periods and domestic-season timings between participating clubs to the greatest extent possible, while affording flexibility to the Member Associations in question.

Participating clubs will also be able to replace and add players during a restricted in-competition period from 27 June to 3 July 2025 within a set limit and according to specific limitations, including the fact that a “standard” registration window must be open for the club at the time.

The objective is to encourage clubs and players whose contracts are expiring to find an appropriate solution to facilitate the players’ participation. This will ensure that the best players will be playing, allowing clubs to add new recruits even during the tournament.

Further details on the regulatory arrangements in place for the FIFA Club World Cup are available here.

The biggest, most inclusive global club competition ever The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will bring together 32 elite teams from all six confederations, with the action set to kick off at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, 14 June. A total of 63 matches will take place across 11 cities – Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, Seattle and Washington, D.C. – culminating in what promises to be a spectacular final at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, 13 July, when the FIFA club world champions will be crowned.

DAZN, the world’s leading sports entertainment platform, is the exclusive global broadcaster of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Match tickets are available at FIFA.com/tickets.

