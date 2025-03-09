Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) was head and shoulders above the rest of the sprinters to win stage 1 of Paris-Nice 2025 and be the first leader of “the Race to the Sun”, just like he did in 2023.

The Belgian star survived the traps of the day, marked by a punchy finale, and perfectly navigated the last kilometre to fly past everyone and take his fifth success of the season. Arnaud Démare (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) and Alberto Dainese (Tudor) complete the podium of the day.

As for Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike), the defending champion in the overall standings, he started the race just like he did last year, claiming time bonuses in the finale.

The 83rd edition of “the Race to the Sun” kicks-off in the department of Yvelines with a first stage open to different scenarios, featuring two loops around Le Perray-en-Yvelines adding up to 156.1km of racing. First, the riders head into the Versailles plain, before exploring the Chevreuse valley. Then they get back to the first loop as they battle for the first leader’s jersey of Paris-Nice 2025.

The tricky terrain inspires three early attackers. Alexandre Delettre (Cofidis) and Samuel Ferrnandez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) immediately set off and Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty) joins them at km 4. Behind them, Mads Pedersen’s Lidl-Trek and Tim Merlier’s Soudal Quick-Step quickly get in action to control the gap.

Alaphilippe and Jorgenson move

Delettre makes the most of the first two ascents to claim 6 KOM points but the attackers’s advantage never gets higher than 2’35’’ (km 20) and drops down to 1’05’’ as they cross the line fort he first time (km 54.6). Fernandez attacks with 62 km to go to breathe some new life into the breakaway. Delettre joins him while Van der Hoorn drops back to the bunch. The lead duo are eventually caught just inside the last 50 kilometres.

Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor) shakes the peloton on the steepest section of the Côte de Villiers-Saint-Frédéric (21.6km to go). Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) follows him and goes first at the summit. The bunch rapidly get back together afterwards.

A flurry of attacks

The climb of Les Mesnuls, with an intermediate sprint awarding time bonuses just inside the last 10 km, is the perfect launchpad for more attacks. Jhonatan Narvaez (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) goes first at the summit, ahead of Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadier’s).

A flurry of attacks ensues and three riders eventually get away inside the last 7 kilometres: Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek), Joshua Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) and Matteo Trentin (Tudor). They’re caught with less than 3 kilometres to go.

Jayco AlUla and Alpecin-Deceuninck try to set their sprinters for the win… But Bert Van Lerberghe and Tim Merlier perfectly surf wheels until the Belgian star ounces inside the last 300 metres.

