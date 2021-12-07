The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) confirms that Chan Peng Soon has joined the national team in Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM), Bukit Kiara after application.

After thorough deliberation, the Association has reached the decision to absorb the accomplished 33-year-old shuttler with the objective of strengthening the mixed doubles department and implementing a mentoring role for the youthful national squad.

Peng Soon will report for national duty on 1 January 2022.

“We are delighted to be able to add a player of his experience and credentials to our national team.

“In his application, he has stated his intentions to fight for Paris 2024 and expressed his determination to also serve the role of mentor to our young team.

“It is our hope that he will be able to share the wealth of his experiences with our young players and we have no doubt that his qualities will complement the many young talents we have here in ABM,” said BAM President, Tan Sri Dato’ Sri (Dr.) Mohamad Norza Zakaria.

