Chiara Diaz Lau Jit Wai is in two semifinals of the Sabah leg of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championships 2024.

The lively 13-year-old has made the cut to the Girls’ Under-13 Singles and also the Doubles after two days of fierce competition here at the Olympia Badminton Arena in Kota Kinabalu.

“I feel feel good and confident for tomorrow. Hope that everything will go according to plan,” said Chiara.

In the quarterfinals today, the St Dominic student overcame Jenelle Woliston John 30-19 and where she will take on Sarah Nur Balqis Ibrahim in the semfinals tomorrow.

Sarah Nur Balqias also happened to be Chiara’s partner in the Girls’ U13 Doubles.

In the quarterfinals of the Girls’ U13 Doubles, Chiara-Niur Balqis powered past Alya Nur Safwah Nasib-Ivana Celine Chang 30-13.

Their opponents tomorrow will be Bethanee Luv Jerome Ang-Kimberly Madelyn Spencer.

