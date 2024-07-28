Defender Juliani Mohamad Din will lead a 19-member Malaysian senior women’s hockey team for a six-match series against Wales from August 2-11.

The Malaysian Tigress, coached by Nasihin Nubli Ibrahim, will depart for Cardiff on Sunday, July 28 and return on Aug 12.

In a statement released by the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC), the tour to Wales is part of the national team’s preparation for the 2024 Asian Women’s Champions Trophy.

The Malaysian Tigress, ranked 23rd in the FIH World Rankings, will play 25th-ranked Wales in three friendly matches, followed by three test matches which offer world ranking points.

“The selection of these 19 players was based on their current form and performance. However, among them are 9 players from the national junior squad who are 21-years-old and below,” said Nasihin.

“Unfortunately, for this tour of Wales, we have left out several senior players namely Hanis Nadiah Onn, Siti Zulaikha Husain, Nurmaizatul Hanim Syafi Shiek Fuad, and Nuramirah Shakirah Zulkifli who are undergoing rehabilitation due to injuries sustained in recent domestic tournaments,” he added.

He stressed that in the absence of several senior players, it would be a good opportunity for the juniors to prove themselves and gain exposure and experience at international level.

“The coaching team is confident that the blend of senior and junior players will provide a strong challenge to the Welsh. We are expecting high intensity games since we will be playing three test series matches,” said Nasihin.

Juliani, 39, is the most senior player on the team with 201 international caps, while midfielders Dayang Nuramirah Abang Mahadini, Nur Insyirah Effarizal, and forward Nur Afiqah Syahzani Azhar are second highest with 26 caps each.

Five junior players will make their international debut in Wales. They are goalkeeper Fitrinur Amiera Ramlee, defender Irma Nurizzati Batrisyia Arief Amron, midfielders Thibatharashini James, Siti Nur Atika Shaikh Maznan, and Zati Alyani Muhammad Zubir.

The youngest players in the side are 19-year-old Nur Shamine Azureen Mohammad Badusha and Zati Alyani.

The Malaysians will start their tour with the first friendly match on Aug 2, followed by back-to-back games on Aug 3 and Aug 4. This will be followed by test matches on Aug 7th, 9th and 10th. All six matches will be played at the Sport Wales National Centre in Cardiff City.

Ahead of the Wales tour, the Tigress trained at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

The National Women’s Team Tour of Wales:

Goalkeepers: Nur Hazlinda Zainal Abidin, Siti Zalia Nasir, and Fitrinur Amiera Ramli.

Defenders: Juliani Mohamad Din (Capt), Khairunissa Ayuni Mohd Sharuddin, Nurul Fatin Fatiah Azman, Anith Humairah Baharuddin, and Irma Nurizzati Batrisyia Arief Amron.

Midfielders: Nur Nabila Alia Yussaini, Dayang Nuramirah Abang Mahadini, Siti Nur Irdina Mohd Nor, Nur Insyirah Effarizal, Thibatharshini James, and Siti Nur Atika Shaikh Maznan.

Forwards: Nur Shamine Azureen Mohammad Badusha, Azmyra Mia Sofea Azhairy, Siti Nur Arfah Mohd Nor, Nur Afiqah Syahzani Azhar and Zati Alyani Muhammad Zubir.

Like this: Like Loading...