Powerhouse China have made their presence truly felt in Solo, Indonesia, where after taking the crown in the Team event earlier, they are now in all five finals of the Individual event of the WONDR Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2025.

China had made a clean sweep of all Individual titles at the last Badminton Asia Junior Championships event in 2024 in Yogjakarta, also in Indonesia.

At the end of the semifinal matches at the Manahan Indoor Sports Hall today, China are ensured of at least one gold medal.

It will be an all-China affair in the final of the Women’s Singles, with Liu Si Ya hoping to eclipse eight-seeded Yin Yi Qing, after overcoming India’s Vennala Kalagotla 21-15, 21-18 in the semifinals.

However, Yi Qing showed that she was more than worthy of her ranking when she outmaneuvered second-seeded Tanvi Sharma of India in straight sets 21-13, 21-14 in 35 minutes.

China almost made it an all-China duel in the final of the Men’s Doubles, but the pair of Wen Xin-Zheng Wei Gang fell a little short against Cho Hyeong-woo-Lee Hyeong-woo from Korea.

Hyeong-woo-Hyeong-Woo were 21-15, 17-21, 21-13 winners as they set up the final clash against another Chinese pair in Chen Jun Ting-Liu Jun Rong.

Jun Ting-Jun Rong made light work of Japanese duo Kazuma Kawano-Shuji Sawada 21-15, 21-16 in just over half an hour.

In the meantime, host Indonesia will be looking to deny China in the two finals of the Men’s Singles and the Mixed Doubles.

Fast rising star Moh. Zaki Ubaidillah will be up against Liu Yang Ming Yu in the decider of the Men’s Singles after edging our compatriot Fardhan Rainanda Joe 21-16, 21-17.

Ming Yu denied an all-Indonesia final in the Men’s Singles when he overcame Richie Duta Richardo 21-12, 21-8.

The final of the Mixed Doubles will see Ikhsan Lintang Pramudya-Rinjani Kwinara Nastine battling it out against Chen Jun Ting-Cao Zi Han for the crown.

Ikhsan-Rinjani were 21-14, 22-20 winners over Korea’s Lee Hyeong-woo-Cheon Hye-in, while Jun Ting-Zi Han overcame compatriots Feng Yi Lang-Zhang Jia Han 21-15, 21-12.

China’s other representatives are in the final of the Women’s Doubles with Cao Zi Han-Chen Fan Shu Tian set to take on Hathaithip Mijad-Napapakorn Tungkasatan from Thailand.

Zi Han-Shu Tian sent out eight-seeded Cheon Hye-in-Moon In-seo from Korea 21-18, 21-12 while Hathaithip-Napapakorn denied home favourites Riska Anggraini-Rinjani Kwinara Nastine 21-14, 21-19.

