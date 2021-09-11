As part of their preparation for the SEA Games 2023, the Cambodian women’s national team will be heading to China at the end of the month for training.

The Cambodian women’s national team will be taking part in the SEA Games for the first time ever in 2023 with the country set to play host.

“This is a good opportunity for the Cambodian women’s national team to train with their Chinese counterparts in order to better prepare for the SEA Games in 2023,” said Keo Sareth, General Secretary of the Football Federation of Cambodia (FFC).

The Cambodian women’s national football team will be spending a month and a half training in China.

The team will be made up of 22 players from a variety of clubs including Kampong Speu Provincial Education, Youth and Sports Department FC, NagaWorld FC, Phnom Penh Crown FC, Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC, Siem Reap FC, and Battambang Provincial Education, Youth, and Sports Department FC.

#AFF

