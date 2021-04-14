A preliminary list of 22 players will undergo training from 19 April to 17 May 2021 as the Malaysian Futsal team gear up for the SAT International Futsal Championship 2021 in Thailand.

The squad under national Futsal head coach Chiew Chun Yong is preparing for the invitational tournament which will be held on 22-27 May 2021 in Bangkok.

From the call-up list, Chun Yong retained 11 players from the 2020 edition in Hatyai and they are Abu Haniffa Hasan, Awalluddin Mat Nawi, Ridzwan Bakri, Saiful Nizam Mohd Ali, Khairul Effendy Bahrin, Azwann Ismail, Saad Sani, Ekmal Shahrin, Syawal Sabaruddin, Farikh Khabibor Rahman and Iqhmal Najmie Ismail.

Nine other players have been placed on the reserved list.

The final 14-man squad will leave for Bangkok on 18 May 2021 to undergo a three-day quarantine period before the start of the competition.

