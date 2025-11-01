Citroën Racing Formula E Team has successfully completed its first official FIA Formula E pre-season testing at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia this week, marking a significant milestone as the French marque embarks on its debut campaign in the all-electric single-seater world championship.

Across an intensive and productive week of running, the team’s drivers completed a total of 621 laps, over 2 096 kms, gathering crucial performance data and continuing the development of Citroën’s Formula E challenger. The testing programme focused on energy management, race simulations, and systems validation, laying a strong foundation ahead of the season opener in São Paulo on December 6th.

Citroën Racing Formula E Team Principal Cyril Blais commented: “This week’s session has been an important milestone for everyone at Citroën Racing. Seeing our car on track for the first official full pre-season test is a proud moment for the entire team and completing all these largely trouble-free laps is a testament to the hard work and real collaboration behind the scenes. Whilst performance is important during testing, with a track like Valencia, there’s only so much we can see in terms of how we might measure up against the competition, the real test will come once we hit the streets of São Paulo. We leave Valencia encouraged by the performance and potential we’ve shown, while knowing there’s still plenty of work ahead.”

Citroën Racing Formula E Team Driver Nick Cassidy said: “That’s four days of testing here in Valencia done, and it’s been a really positive first experience with my new team. I’m happy with how it’s gone, it feels like we’ve made solid progress. We’re ambitious and always pushing for more performance, but for our first official test together, it’s been a strong start. Of course, we’d love a bit more time before São Paulo, but I’m confident we’ll be in good shape. It’s my first time working with this group, and we’re still learning each other’s ways, but I believe we’ll be in a good place for the start of the season.”

Citroën Racing Formula E Team Driver Jean-Eric Vergne said: “It’s been great to start working together with my new team – we learned a lot. In terms of overall performance, we still have some work to do – but it’s good to stay humble, we know we have plenty to work on before the first race. Overall, it’s been very positive, the team is working well together. I am feeling confident that we can have a good first race in São Paulo and I can’t wait to be there!”

The team’s testing programme concluded on Friday with Colombian driver Tatiana Calderón taking to the track for a full day of running as part of the FIA Formula E’s official all-women’s test, providing valuable seat time and data collection for both the driver and the team.

Citroën Racing Formula E Team Rookie Driver Tatiana Calderón said: “It’s fantastic to be back in Valencia, representing Citroën Racing at the all-women’s Formula E test at such a critical time of team preparation. I’ve always enjoyed driving at Circuit Ricardo Tormo, and it already feels like home working with this team. As a racing driver, it’s a real honour to be the first woman to take the wheel of a Citroën single-seater, and I’m thrilled that our day of running was such a success. Opportunities like this, where I can demonstrate what I can do in such a sophisticated racing car, are so important, and I’m incredibly grateful to the team for their trust and support.”

Like this: Like Loading...