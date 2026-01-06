The 2026 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix, round two of the 2025-26 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship takes place on Saturday 10th January in Mexico City.

Citroën Racing Formula E Team heads to Mexico full of hope after a historic opening round in São Paulo, where Nick Cassidy secured the brand’s first ever podium in Formula E.

The iconic Autodromo Hermano Rodiguez, located at over, 2,200 metres above sea level, presents a demanding technical challenge where qualifying performance and energy management will be key.

After a thrilling opener in São Paulo on 6th December, where Citroën Racing Formula E Team driver Nick Cassidy delivered a historic first podium for the French brand in single-seater racing, the team heads to Mexico City powered by confidence and momentum. Nick’s climb to the podium showcased the pace and potential of the Citroën Racing GEN3 Evo car and underscored the team’s competitive spirit.

The Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez lies at the heart of Mexico’s motorsport culture, a venue steeped in history and passion, where fans’ energy reverberates through every lap.

The circuit’s 2.608 km clockwise layout features 16 turns that challenge drivers with a mix of fast straights and technical corners.

At around 2,200 metres above sea level, the high altitude means thinner air, resulting in reduced aerodynamic drag and the potential for higher top speeds, while demanding precision in energy and tyre management from Nick and his teammate, Jean-Éric Vergne.

Qualifying performance at the Autodromo has traditionally been a key indicator of race success, with clean air and track position vital for managing energy usage and attack strategies across the tight and flowing sections of the circuit. Citroën Racing Formula E Team will be pushing hard throughout the weekend to maximise its starting positions especially in light of Jean-Éric’s unfortunate three-place grid penalty for accidental speeding under Full Course Yellow conditions during the race in São Paulo.

With one of the most distinctive venues on the calendar and a fanbase that lives and breathes racing, the 2026 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix promises another unforgettable Formula E event.

Citroën Racing Formula E Team Principal Cyril Blais said:

“From a team perspective, it’s always exciting to return to Mexico City. The atmosphere in the Foro Sol and around the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez is truly electric, the fans are incredibly passionate and add so much to the spectacle. We’re looking to capitalise on the momentum we built in São Paulo, with the clear objective of scoring strong points with both cars. There is a slight modification to the track layout this year, with the chicane on the back straight removed, although we don’t expect this to significantly change the overall feel of the race for the drivers. Racing at high altitude always presents unique challenges for the engineers, but with relatively low temperatures forecast, we shouldn’t face the same temperature management issues we encountered in São Paulo. We remain fully focused on extracting every opportunity this weekend, and both Nick and Jean-Éric will be ready to give their all to deliver a strong result for the team.”

Citroën Racing Formula E Team Driver Nick Cassidy said:

“I am so pumped to be heading back to Mexico City. We had a great start to the season in São Paulo, and it was incredibly rewarding to give everyone a podium as a thank you for all the hard work that went in over the off-season. That result gave the whole team a real boost, and I’m really keen to carry that momentum into round two. Mexico is always a special race with the atmosphere and the fans, and it’s a circuit that can throw up some great racing. The focus now is on putting together a strong qualifying and executing a clean race so we can fight for another solid result and keep building on our championship campaign.”

Citroën Racing Formula E Team Driver Jean-Éric Vergne said:

“I’m really excited to be heading back to Mexico City. It’s a track I love driving and I’ve had some good results there. With the slightly modified layout this year, it could change things a little from an energy-management perspective. The opening race of the season didn’t go as well as we had hoped for me, so I’m very eager to get back into the points. Qualifying will be a key focus, especially with a three-place grid penalty from São Paulo to factor in. My main objective in Mexico is to open my points account for the season and make sure I leave the weekend with as many points as possible.”

