The PGA TOUR, the Salesmanship Club of Dallas and global lifestyle company CJ Group today announced a long-term agreement for the CJ Group to become the new title sponsor of the PGA TOUR’s long-standing Dallas-area event – renamed THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson returns to TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, April 29 through May 5, 2024, as part of the FedExCup Regular Season, with 500 FedExCup points awarded to the champion.

“We are extremely grateful for the CJ Group’s long-term commitment to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, an event which has enriched the Dallas community and carried on the legacy of Byron Nelson through world-class golf and community impact,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan.

“Alongside our partners at the Salesmanship Club of Dallas, the CJ Group is committed to further elevating the event in one of the premier golf markets in the United States.”

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson has been hosted by the Salesmanship Club of Dallas since 1968, with the tournament generating more than $185 million for charity. All proceeds from the tournament benefit Momentous Institute, the nonprofit operated by the Salesmanship Club since 1920, which provides mental health services, education and professional training to children and families.

“We are extremely thrilled about our new journey with the PGA TOUR and the Salesmanship Club of Dallas,” said CJ Chief Marketing Officer Wookho Kyeong. “CJ Group values striving to be the first, the best and different. I have no doubt that this tremendous partnership will showcase a perfect combination of history, dedication and competitiveness for the game we love. We can’t wait to meet the fans in the city of McKinney and the greater Dallas Metropolitan region.”

CJ Group has been a supporter of the PGA TOUR since 2017, when it hosted Korea’s first PGA TOUR event at The Club at Nine Bridges on Jeju Island, South Korea. The event was played in the United States from 2020 to 2022, with Rory McIlroy winning each of the last two tournaments.

CJ Group has supported several other PGA TOUR tournaments since then, introducing U.S. consumers to South Korean cuisine via its signature Bibigo products. Also key to CJ’s mission is ensuring Korean golfers can realize their professional dreams. CJ claims multiple PGA TOUR winners as brand ambassadors, including Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim and K.H. Lee.

“Today marks a significant milestone for both the Byron Nelson golf tournament and our beneficiary, Momentous Institute,” said Tim Costello, Chair of Salesmanship Club Charitable Golf of Dallas, Inc. “It was clear from our first meeting that CJ is dedicated to our shared commitment to strengthen mental health and education for children and families, is passionate about the game of golf and embraces the legacy of Mr. Nelson.”

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson boasts an impressive list of past champions, including multiple winners in Tom Watson (four times), Sam Snead (three times) and Jack Nicklaus (two times). THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson moved to its current home at TPC Craig Ranch in 2021, when Lee earned his first career PGA TOUR victory before successfully defending his title the following year.

Australian Jason Day won the 2023 event, carding a final-round 62 to beat Kim and Austin Eckroat by a stroke. It was the first victory in five years for Day and his second at the Byron Nelson, which was the site of his first PGA TOUR win in 2010.

THE 2024 CJ CUP Byron Nelson will be televised domestically on CBS/Paramount+, Golf Channel/Peacock and PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

Like this: Like Loading...