It will be a clash of champions as last year’s title-holder Indonesia take on 14-time winners China in the final of the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships 2025 tomorrow.

In the semifinal matches played earlier today at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati, India, champions Indonesia defeated host India 2-0, while China secured a 2-1 win over Japan.

After dropping the first two matches in the Men’s Doubles and the Women’s Singles, Indonesia would turn the match in their favour when Moh. Zaki Ubaidillah fought back to take the Men’s Singles after beating Rounak Chouhan to set the score, 27-23.

Ikhsan Lintang Pramudya- Rinjani Kwinnara Nastine then kept up the pace to take the win in the first Mixed Doubles before women’s Doubles pair Riska Anggraini-Nastine then wrapped up the first set 45-35.

From then on, Indonesia never looked back as Raihan Daffa Edsel Pramono- Alexius Ongkytama Subagio stamped their dominance to take the second Men’s Doubles with a 9-2 victory over India’s Bhargav Ram Arigela- Viswa Tej Gobburu.

By the time of the second Men’s Singles, Moh. Zaki extended Indonesia’s advantage to 27-15 as they then wrapped up the set and the game 45-21 for a shot at their second title in two years.

In the other semifinal tie, powerhouse China were fully stretched against a determined Japanese side who had taken the first two matches of the Women’s Singles and the Men’s Singles.

With the score at 14-18 to their disadvantage, China regrouped for Chen Jun Ting- Cao Zi Han to pull through 27-26 over Shuji Sawada- Aoi Banno in the first Mixed Doubles.

That gave China the confidence to take the first set 45-42.

Yuzuno Watanabe would once again give Japan the best of start into the second set when she chalked the 9-6 win over China’s Xu Wen Jing in the Women’s Singles.

The second encounter between Sawada-Banno in the Mixed Doubles saw a different outcome, where this time around, they pushed forward to triumph 27-25 over Jun Ting- Cao Zi.

Japan then rode out the rest of the matches to take the set 45-38 and draw the series 1-1.

In the third and decisive set, Watanabe was again victorious in the Women’s Singles 9-8 to give Japan the start they were looking for.

However, China was not about to let it slide as Xiao Gao Bo then raced to the 18-12 lead after overcoming Hyuga Takano in the Men’s Singles.

China then powered through the rest of the matches to take the set 45-42 for the win and their place in the final tomorrow.

