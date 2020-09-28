Morbidelli slipped to P4 after the Suzuki duos late charge, a disappointing end to the race for the Italian but it’s important points for the Championship – Morbidelli now just seven behind Dovizioso. Miller managed to hold off teammate Bagnaia on the last lap to claim a top five, strong rides for both Pramac Racing men in Barcelona after Ducati looked to be in deep trouble on Friday.

Nakagami was just a tenth behind the Ducatis as the Japanese rider keeps up his run of finishing in the top 10 in every race this season. Behind Nakagami in P8 was Petrucci for his fourth top 10 of the year, eighth is his second-best ride of 2020 after finishing P7 at the Austrian GP.