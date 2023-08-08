Rakphol Sainetngam or better known as ‘coach Mee’ has been appointed as the new head coach of the Malaysia Futsal national team.

The 44-year-old Rakphol had previously served as the head coach of Indonesia Pro Futsal League’s Black Steel FC, where he guided them to the AFF Futsal Club Championship crown in May this year.

Other than in Indonesia, Rakphol was also the former coach for Thailand’s Chonburi Bluewave and Rattanabundit University.

He was also the seven-time winner of the Thailand Futsal League’s Coach of the Year from 2010 to 2017.

Rakphol’s immediate task would be to prepare the team for the qualifying round of the 2024 Futsal Asia Cup, slated for 7-11 October 2023.

Malaysia are in Group G of the qualifiers, where they will start their campaign against Iraq on 7 October 2023, against host Uzbekistan on 9 October 2023 and Cambodia on 11 October 2023.

