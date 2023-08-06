Kaya FC-Iloilo are pleased to announce the appointment of Colum Curtis as the club’s new head coach.

The 33-year-old tactician will be leading the team alongside Yu Hoshide through the 2023 Copa Paulino Alcantara; as well as their highly-anticipated return to the AFC Champions League stage.

“It’s fantastic to be here,” Curtis stated in an interview. “I think that we’re going to fit well together. After my first session with the players, it’s clear to see that they’re hard workers and that they’re up for the challenge—and it’s something that I’m excited about.”

For more, please click on https://www.kayafc.com/news/colum-curtis-appointed-as-new-kaya-head-coach/

