A 1-1 draw in their final game of the season was enough for Thai Son Nam FC to be crowned champions of the HDBank Vietnam Futsal League 2023.

It was a fighting performance from both teams where after a first-half deadlock, it was GFDI who went ahead through Ho Khanh Huy in the 39th minute.

However, Chau Doan Phat would be the hero for Thai Son Nam with the late equaliser to give them the 1-1 draw and also the title this year.

Thai Son Nam would end the season on 30 points at the end of 14 games played.

For the record, it was Thai Son Nam’s 12th Futsal League crown.

