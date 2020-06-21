The Hyundai A-League 2019/20 season is set to resume on Thursday, 16 July 2020 with Melbourne Victory taking on Western United at AAMI Park in Melbourne.

The match between the Victorian rivals will kick-start an unprecedented run of Hyundai A-League match play, with the remaining 27 games of the regular season to be held over an action-packed 28-day period before the end of season Finals Series.

On Monday, FFA, together with the Australian Professional Football Clubs Association (APFCA) and Professional Footballers Australia (PFA), finalised an agreement to extend the Hyundai A-League 2019/20 season through to, at latest, Monday, 31 August 2020.

With that agreement now in place, FFA confirmed that it has several draw options ready to be actioned, however, all options commence with Grant Brebner’s bow as Melbourne Victory Head Coach up against Mark Rudan’s Western United in the middle of next month.

“We have developed multiple draw options for the completion of the regular season,” FFA’s Head of Leagues, Greg O’Rourke, explained. “All options commence with Victory taking on Western United at AAMI Park followed by a game between the table topping Sydney FC against third-placed Wellington Phoenix at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium the following day.”

