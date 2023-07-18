In an innovative first, World Rugby is launching the first-ever Official Rugby World Cup podcast presented by Asahi Super Dry, official beer of Rugby World Cup 2023, available on 20 July, 50 days before France 2023.

On its mission to make the sport more accessible to more people more of the time, World Rugby Studios has produced its first-ever Rugby World Cup podcast in partnership with Asahi Super Dry, with the first episode released on 50 days to go before Rugby World Cup 2023 kicks-off in France.

The Official Rugby World Cup 2023 Podcast presented by Asahi Super Dry will feature an incredible array of talent from across the rugby world and beyond joining host and BBC Morning Live presenter Gethin Jones to discuss rugby’s biggest tournament on earth and all the things it embodies.

The first episode was shot in Paris during the 100 days to go celebrations with a stunning background next to the Arc de Triomphe and famous guests including Rugby World Cup winners Tendai ‘The Beast’ Mtawarira and George Gregan as well as former England and British and Irish Lions international Ugo Monye.

Looking ahead to what promises to be the most popular and competitive Rugby World Cup ever organised, the first hour long episode covers a wide range of topics from embracing the French lifestyle, to reliving the incredible moments of clinching two Rugby World Cups. The panel will share some “Beyond Expected” stories on how they prepared for previous Rugby World Cups, made lifelong friendships with the opposition over a beer as well as preview this year’s tournament and what we can expect from each of the teams.

The Official Rugby World Cup 2023 Podcast presented by Asahi Super Dry is part of World Rugby’s always on and always active approach to programming to give rugby audiences tailored content to celebrate the best of rugby while expanding the sport’s fanbase around the world. World Rugby Studios will be the engine room driving a brand-new approach to Rugby World Cup programming. A fresh new content slate will cater for a broad spectrum of audiences across the globe, helping to bring the sport and its incredible personalities to more people than ever before.

World Rugby Chief Marketing and Content Officer James Rothwell said: “We are delighted to launch the first-ever Rugby World Cup Podcast, a landmark moment for World Rugby Studios. The Official Rugby World Cup 2023 Podcast presented by Asahi Super Dry will provide fans with unique content, incredible stories and great insights from legends inside and outside the rugby world, creating an exclusive way to connect and celebrate France 2023. It would not have been possible without our worldwide partner, Asahi Super Dry, who support our ambition to grow the game through creative and engaging content.”

Asahi Super Dry Global Brands Director, Eleonore Droulers, added: “As the official beer of Rugby World Cup 2023, we are delighted to partner with World Rugby on the launch of their first ever official Rugby World Cup podcast.

At France 2023, Asahi Super Dry will be elevating the fan experience and taking fans Beyond Expected with opportunities to win tickets, match day experiences and other exclusive prizes. We are excited about the exclusive behind the scenes access the podcast will deliver for rugby fans across the world throughout the tournament.”

