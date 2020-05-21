Timor Leste will be set to lift lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic after registering no new cases for close to a month.

The date set for the lifting of the lockdown is 26 May 2020.

Their last case was way back on 24 April 2020.

Timor Leste has been in lockdown for over two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and where they have conducted close to 2,000 tests.

From those tests, 24 patients were confirmed positive cases of new Coronavirus.

But all 24 patients have since recovered.

A total of 41 people were in compulsory confinement and three people are in self-quarantine.

2238 citizens have already completed the fourteen-day quarantine period.

However, the airport will still be closed.