Hawaiian surfing legend Kai Lenny has switched his surfboard for the steering wheel in preparation for this weekend’s Virtual Monaco Grand Prix with expert guidance from non-other than our very own Max and Alex.

Red Bull athlete and TAG Heuer ambassador Kai joined Max on an Instagram Live earlier this week to reveal where his pace is currently at around the streets of Monaco and left our eight-time Grand Prix winner “positively surprised.” Kai’s virtual teammate Alex then took over with an intense four-hour online training session to bring him fully up to speed.

The 27-year-old surfer, who holds multiple titles in stand-up paddle surfing, big wave, kite and wind surfing, is eager for the weekend to get started. “I am so excited to be a part of the Virtual Monaco GP and I am really looking forward to racing with some of my favourite drivers” said Kai. “Being a Big Wave Surfer I am used to a bit of fear, although this feels more nerve racking than riding a big wave! The challenge will be awesome and the best experience I’ll remember forever!”

You can watch Kai and Alex in action this Sunday 24 May from 18:00 BST with the F1 Esports Pro Exhibition Race kicking off one hour earlier at 17:00.