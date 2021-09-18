Albirex Niigata picked up a crucial point to their title defense this week when they held Lion City Sailors to a 1-1 draw in a top of the table clash as the 2021 AIA Singapore Premier League (SPL) heads into the final few games of the season.

Heading into the match five points behind but with a match in hand, Lion City needed an outright win to keep the pressure on the defending champions.

But while Haiqal Pashia managed to give Lion City the lead with a close range finish in the 23rd minute, they could not stop relentless Albirex from snatching the one point with an opportune Ryoya Taniguchi’s header right at the end.

The one point saw Albirex sitting pretty at the top of the SPL with 44 points as Lion City stayed second with 39 points.

2021 AIA SINGAPORE PREMIER LEAGUE

RESULTS

Tampines Rovers 2-1 Young Lions

Tanjong Pagar United 1-1 Hougang United

Lion City Sailors 1-1 Albirex Niigata

