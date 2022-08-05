Dorna Sports and Cryptodata Tech, a Romanian company that develops hardware and software cybersecurity solutions based on blockchain technology, are delighted to announce that CryptoDATA Tech will be the title sponsor of the Austrian Grand Prix in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

CryptoDATA Tech will take top billing at the Grand Prix of Red Bull Ring – Spielberg, which will be officially named the CryptoDATA Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich.