The 1.1km Tangkak Racing Track in Gerisik, Johor, has never been particularly kind to CP150 championship leader, Mohd Helmi Azman.

After a sterling performance in the season opener at Sepang last month, the Hi Rev Honda SCK Racing rider is determined to overcome the challenges posed by the Tangkak Racing Track as he prepares for Round 2 of the 2020 PETRONAS Malaysian Cub Prix Championship this weekend.

“Strategically, Tangkak holds the key to unlock my first CP150 title this year. We will be racing here three times this season.

“The team is already confident of what our machine is capable of at the Sepang Circuit, but with so many other competitive riders in the championship, we cannot rely on the Sepang advantage alone,” said Helmi.

In 2019, the Tangkak Racing Track hosted two out of the 10 rounds. The 21-year-old Helmi crashed out from Round 3 and finished 12th in Round 8.

“At the minimum, we are aiming to secure a podium or top-five finish this round. This will be the first step for us to start creating better results at the Tangkak Racing Track. Strong results here will also help me maintain my championship lead,” Helmi concluded.

