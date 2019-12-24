*Cyan Racing Lynk & Co wins WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams *Björk and Muller score for Swedish squad with cars and power from China *Achievement represents third Cyan-inspired FIA world title in succession

Cyan Racing is celebrating a third consecutive FIA world title following its capture of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO for Teams in Malaysia last weekend.

Scores from Thed Björk and Yvan Muller during the 2019 season gave the Sweden-based outfit the entrants’ award by 34 points ahead of BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse in a thrilling final-round decider at the Sepang International Circuit. ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport finished third.

For Christian Dahl’s Cyan Racing organisation, the success marks a record third straight world title triumph. After claiming the FIA World Touring Car Championship with Volvo Polestar in 2017, Cyan engineers and technicians were behind YMR’s WTCR / OSCARO Teams’ title in 2018.

“To win three years in a row feels amazing,” said Dahl, Cyan Racing’s CEO and founder. “To claim the Teams’ title in the first year with Lynk & Co is mission complete. Next year our goal is definitely two titles.”

Fredrik Wahlén, Cyan Racing’s Team Manager, said: “This has been one of the toughest weekends the team has experienced. Everyone really pulled together when we needed it the most. I am proud of all in the team that we for the third year in succession are the champions of the world.”

Björk and Muller claimed a combined seven wins across the season for Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, while Andy Priaulx notched up a single success for sister operation Cyan Performance Lynk & Co.

Alexander Murdzevski, Head of Geely Group Motorsport, the company behind the Lynk & Co 03 TCR racer, said: “The Lynk & Co 03 TCR project has been put together in record time, going from plans to a finished car in less than 25 weeks, with almost every unit from every country within the group contributing. We are so proud and happy to witness Cyan Racing claim the title and doing it with such high standard of sportsmanship from race one and throughout.”

Cyan Racing’s title triumph is an historical moment with Lynk & Co becoming the first car brand from China to power an FIA world title.

“After a most difficult race weekend and season, Lynk & Co Cyan Racing has ended it in a historic way,” said Victor Yang, Vice President of Communications at Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. “They have built a solid foundation for 2020 and proven their professional level of teamwork and spirit. Thanks to the whole team for their efforts and devotion. We look forward for them to challenge for a double title next year.”

WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO for Teams after Round 30 of 30

1 Cyan Racing Lynk & Co: 628 points

2 BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse: 594

3 ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport: 574

4 SLR Volkswagen: 354

5 Cyan Performance Lynk & Co: 344

6 BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team: 310

7 Team Mulsanne: 297

8 PWR Racing: 288

9 Comtoyou Team Audi Sport: 257

10 SLR VW Motorsport: 251

11 Leopard Racing Team Audi Sport: 246

12 Comtoyou DHL Team CUPRA Racing: 190

13 KCMG: 165