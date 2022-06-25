French match racing skipper Damian Michelier and his crew were crowned champions of the 2022 OM International Ledro Match Race last weekend, marking the first year for the popular Italian match racing event as an official World Tour event and seventh stage of the 2022 World Match Racing Tour. 

The four-day event took place on Lake Ledro, Italy hosted by the Associazione Vela Lago Di Ledro. British skipper James Pinder and his crew led the round robin series on Day 1 of the regatta winning all seven of their matches in the steady 7-12 knot conditions. Italian skipper Rocco Attili won six out of his seven races, with Polish skipper Igor Tarasiuk winning five out of six matches and US skipper Dave Hood winning five out of eight matches.
In the final, Michelier and crew found their form on the lake conditions winning 3-0 straight against Boulden and awadring the French skipper and crew the 2022 OM International Ledro Match Race title. Poland’s Igor Tarasiuk secured third position after winning 2-1 in the petite-final against James Pinder.

Italy’s Rocco Attili finished in fifth place ahead of USA’s Dave Hood in sixth place, followed by Mati Sepp, Riccardo Sepe, Megan Thomson, Jon Eriksson, Celia Willison and Jean Baptise Bernaz.

“Il Ledro did not disappoint this year and the same can be said of the Associazione Vela Lago di Ledro” commented Camilla Baruzzi, President of the Associazione Vela Lago di Ledro. “My congratulations to Damian Michelier and crew for their win, and my thanks to all the race officials and volunteers for their efforts in running a successful and efficient event!”
2022 OM International Ledro Match Race Final Results;

1. 🇫🇷 DAMIAN MICHELIER – THOMAS GALLIACHE – HUGO ROCHE

2. 🇦🇺 WILL BOULDEN – NICHOLAS CONOR – MASHLAN CONNOR

3. 🇵🇱 IGOR TARASIUK – KRZYSZTOF MAZECKI – RAFAL KUSZKA

4. 🇬🇧 JAMES PINDER – ARTHUR HENDERSON – JAMIE WEBB

5. 🇮🇹 ROCCO ATTILI – LUDOVICO MORI – GIULIO TAMBURINI

6. 🇺🇸 DAVE HOOD – KEITH SWINTON – DAVID GILMOUR

7. 🇪🇪 MATI SEPP – KEVIN MELVIN – MARTIN MUUR

8. 🇮🇹 RICCARDO SEPE – GIANLUCA PERASOLE – SIMONE TAGLIATELA

9. 🇳🇿 MEGAN THOMSON – ZAK MERTON – HARRY THURSTON

10. 🇫🇮 JON ERIKSSON – KENNET BLOMSTE – FLORENT HERSON

11. 🇳🇿 CELIA WILLISON – LISA DARTNALL – REBECCA COLES – SERENA WOODALL

12. 🇫🇷 JEAN BAPTISE BERNAZ – JULIEN BIDEGARY – THOMAS DEPLANQUE
Camilla Baruzzi, President of the Associazione Vela Lago di Ledro
All images by © AVLL/Zerogradinord
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR