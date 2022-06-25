In the final, Michelier and crew found their form on the lake conditions winning 3-0 straight against Boulden and awadring the French skipper and crew the 2022 OM International Ledro Match Race title. Poland’s Igor Tarasiuk secured third position after winning 2-1 in the petite-final against James Pinder. Italy’s Rocco Attili finished in fifth place ahead of USA’s Dave Hood in sixth place, followed by Mati Sepp, Riccardo Sepe, Megan Thomson, Jon Eriksson, Celia Willison and Jean Baptise Bernaz. “Il Ledro did not disappoint this year and the same can be said of the Associazione Vela Lago di Ledro” commented Camilla Baruzzi, President of the Associazione Vela Lago di Ledro. “My congratulations to Damian Michelier and crew for their win, and my thanks to all the race officials and volunteers for their efforts in running a successful and efficient event!”