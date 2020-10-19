Bouncing back from Covid-19 – safely returning to play and rebuilding revenues, the first workshop in the Digital Learning Series of QFA and the ASEAN Football Federation concluded its first day of presentations and group discussions under the title: Rebalancing the books: addressing the revenue shortfall.

Participants in the workshop had an opportunity to analyze the impact of the unprecedented decline in revenues in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic; and potential ways to come out from the ongoing crisis.

Moderated by David Cushnan, Head of Content, the programme featured Aykan Azzar, Managing Director – APAC, Middle East & Africa Octagon and Alexander Scotcher, Director of Global Partnerships and Head of International Office AS Roma.

The presentations and discussions helped highlight examples of creative ways to develop alternative revenue streams as a contingency solution in the aftermath of the pandemic and also as future risk management tools.

In that context, participants also reflected on the evolving behavior of the fans as a consequence of the lockdown, as well as the already ongoing evolution in consumer behavior triggered by new channels and new products in the sports and greater media industry.

Participants shared their impressions and takeaways from the first day

Pengiran Matusin – NFABD President

https://youtu.be/M03_vrfxRDs

Justine Claudia Perrine – Marketing Head of the Philippine Football Federation.

https://youtu.be/Y4CAVTNlFNo

The second day of the workshop, under the title: Safely returning to training and play, will focus on concrete policy and procedures to go back to the pitch.

