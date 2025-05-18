It was a case of being so close yet a little bit far for Adiq Puteri Waheeda Hermezan and S. Dheenadhayalan as they came narrowly to winning two titles in Round 1 of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championships 2025 here in Klang, Selangor.

Adiq Puteri won the Girls’ Under-13 Singles but alongside partner Nur Ain Irdina Aradhia was denied in the Girls’ U13 Doubles.

“I’m more than happy to win. I worked really hard for this victory,” said Adiq Puteri, from SMK Sungai Choh in Rawang.

In the final of the Girls’ U13 Singles, Adiq Puteri beat Lau Jay Earl SJKC Shin Cheng (Harcroft) 21-7, 24-22 in the half-hour duel.

However, in the final of the Girls’ U13 Doubles, Adiq Puteri-Nur Ain fell to a 21-19, 21-12 loss to Lau Jay Earl-Nuha Eryna Doni (SK Bukit Kemuning 2).

In the meantime, Dheena (SJKC Bandar Baru Sungai Long) lost out in the Boys’ U13 Singles when he conceded a 21-14, 21-9 loss to Lee Ming Hao (SMK Cochrane).

But in the final of the Boys’ U13 Doubles, Dheena with P. Rehhan (SMK Taman Jasmine 2) emerged triumphant over Titus Chon (Sekolah Menengah Stella Maris)-Kristoffer Goh Qing Wen (Taylor International School) 21-14, 21-7.

“We have formed a fabulous partnership over the last several months. Winning the title here is a step forward for us,” added Dheena.

