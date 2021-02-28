With Shimano celebrating it’s centenary year in 2021, the partnership will see the brand leveraging 20 years of neutral support experience and know-how to support all riders in selected A.S.O. races, no matter which drivetrain brand they use, helping them to get their bikes operating at the optimum level.

The iconic blue of Shimano will adorn the neutral support cars in all A.S.O. World Tour, Continental and Women’s races, offering all riders assistance to get back on the road as quickly as possible in the event of a crash or mechanical issue.

Taizo Shimano, Executive Vice President said “In the one hundredth year of our existence we are very excited to start a new chapter in our sports history. We are proud to announce a partnership to support the A.S.O.’s events with neutral support. That means we will be providing first-class support to riders at A.S.O. events to get them back on the road and back in the race.

“Shimano’s role is to inspire people to participate in sports and to keep bicycles running at their best. The vital neutral support role, especially at cycling’s most high-pressurized race – and also at the world’s most-watched sporting event – will allow us to do just that.

“Working with A.S.O. will allow Shimano to provide more support to the sport and more support to athletes to help them perform at the top level.

“As a company we take great pride in the quality of work that the thousands of global Shimano dealers carry out. This partnership with A.S.O. is the best example of the service that they provide. Not only do we hope this partnership will inspire a new generation of people to ride their bikes more often, but we hope to inspire people to trust in our product quality.”

Yann Le Moënner – Managing Director of Amaury Sport Organisation: “We are incredibly pleased to have extended our partnership with a player as innovative as Shimano. Partnering up on all of our professional and amateur cycling events with a family business and pioneer in the cycling world testifies to our commitment to offering excellent support to athletes as well as all of the cyclists involved in our events.

The innovation and consistent level of excellence provided by the brand over its 100 years of existence make Shimano a crucial player in world and everyday cycling and a brand that we are proud to be associated with.”

Thierry Gouvenou – Head of cycling race organization department at A.S.O. said “Having Shimano on board is a huge statement about the quality of races we offer. We have complete trust in the Shimano team to deliver a professional service towards teams and riders, as they have been doing for much of their 100-year history.”

Shimano first engagement for A.S.O. this year comes at Paris–Nice starting in Saint-Cyr-l’École, France on Sunday 7th March 2021.

