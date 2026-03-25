Debswana Diamond Company has today been announced as the official title sponsor of the World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26.

The partnership, which sees Debswana contribute P16 million ($1,171,698) sponsorship towards the World Relays, scheduled to take place on 2-3 May at the National Stadium, reinforces the shared commitment of both parties in advancing Botswana’s position globally through one of the most significant international sporting events to be hosted in the country.

The Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26 is expected to bring together approximately 1500 athletes and officials, supported by hundreds of technical experts and volunteers. The event will deliver extensive international visibility, with the aim of generating over 102 million online impressions, broadcast coverage in 130 countries and territories, and attendance by more than 100 accredited journalists and photographers. Fans can look forward to thrilling competition in the men’s, women’s and mixed 4x100m and 4x400m events, featuring some of the world’s leading sprinters.

“This partnership represents a powerful opportunity to elevate the World Athletics Relays and contribute to the continued growth of athletics in Botswana, while amplifying our global brand presence,” said Andrew Motsomi, Debswana’s Chief Executive Officer. “As the world turns its attention to Botswana, the home of the men’s 4x400m world champions, we are proud to help showcase world-class competition on our soil. This moment also allows us to share the background of Botswana’s natural diamonds – a story rooted in positive impact, sustainability and national development – alongside the sporting excellence that defines our nation.”

Botswana’s recent achievements at the 2024 Olympics and 2025 World Championships have strengthened the nation’s standing as an emerging powerhouse in global athletics. At the Paris Games, Letsile Tebogo sprinted to Botswana’s firstever Olympic gold in the 200m and helped secure silver in the 4x400m relay with an African record. At the World Championships in Tokyo, Busang Collen Kebinatshipi claimed the 400m title before anchoring Botswana to a historic 4x400m gold.

Speaking at the sponsorship launch event, Botswana’s Minister of Sports and Arts Hon Jacob Kelebeng remarked: “We celebrate a truly significant partnership – one that speaks to the heart of who we are as a nation. I am deeply honoured to formally receive and acknowledge the title sponsorship from Debswana Diamond Company valued at 16 million Pula, on behalf of the Government of Botswana and the Local Organising Committee.”

Martin Mokgwathi, Chairman of the local organising committee of the World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26, expressed his appreciation for the landmark contribution: “The sponsorship from Debswana is a game-changer for the World Athletics Relays. It reinforces the strength of public-private partnership in Botswana but also ensures that we deliver a world-class event that showcases our nation’s capability to host global competitions. We are thrilled to have Debswana on board as title sponsor as we prepare to welcome the world to Gaborone. This is indeed a diamond year as Botswana is the first country in Africa to host the World Relays.”

As excitement builds, the Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26 stands poised to deliver an unforgettable celebration of sporting excellence, national pride and global connection, positioning Botswana firmly in the international spotlight.

Don’t miss your chance to witness worldclass relay action live in Gaborone. Tickets are now on sale, and fans are encouraged to secure theirs to be part of this historic event. Purchase your tickets today via the official event website.

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