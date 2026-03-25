The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) have today announced LIQUI MOLY Asia Pacific Pte Ltd as the Official Lubricant Partner of its four premier competitions – the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™, ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™, ASEAN Women’s MSIG Cup™ and ASEAN U-23 Championship™, collectively branded as ASEAN United FC. The partnership was concluded by SPORTFIVE, the AFF’s exclusive commercial partner.

Founded in Germany in 1957 and widely recognised for its quality, innovation and performance, LIQUI MOLY is a global leader in high-performance lubricants, engine oils and additives, with products sold in over 150 countries. The brand has a longstanding association with sport internationally, and in particular, motorsport, football and rugby.

As Official Lubricant Partner, LIQUI MOLY Asia Pacific Pte Ltd aims to strengthen its connection with hundreds of millions of ASEAN football fans, communities and consumers across Southeast Asia, as the brand expands its footprint in a region which is among the world’s largest markets for motorcycles and passenger cars.

Lars Weber, Chairman & Director, LIQUI MOLY Asia Pacific Pte Ltd said: “We are thrilled to become the Official Lubricant Partner of the ASEAN United FC events and to accompany the region’s premier football competitions – the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™, ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™, ASEAN Women’s MSIG Cup™, and ASEAN U-23 Championship™. Representing the LIQUI MOLY brand across key markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Myanmar, Brunei, and Indonesia, we look forward to connecting with millions of passionate football fans and communities throughout Southeast Asia. This partnership perfectly aligns with our renewed focus on performance and unity, embodied in our new corporate identity and slogan ‘FOR THE DRIVERS.’ At the same time, we are excited to introduce our brand-new product range, specifically developed to meet the needs of Asian-built cars and motorcycles, delivering optimal protection and performance for the vehicles that drive daily life in the region. Together, we’re driving excellence on and off the pitch.”

Major General Khiev Sameth, President, ASEAN Football Federation, said: “Globally respected and widely recognised across Southeast Asia, LIQUI MOLY Asia Pacific Pte Ltd is another welcome addition to the growing family of Official Partners supporting ASEAN United FC.

As an organisation with a longstanding commitment to the advancement of sport worldwide, LIQUI MOLY’s partnership will play an important role in supporting our collective efforts to elevate the performance, development, and professionalism of football across the region.

At the same time, this collaboration further strengthens the spirit of unity and shared passion that defines the vibrant ASEAN football community.”

Seamus O’Brien, President and Chairman of the Board, SPORTFIVE Asia, said: “LIQUI MOLY has been a valued SPORTFIVE client for many years and now, this leading global brand which shares the diversity of

Southeast Asia and vibrance of its football fans, brings their innovative, performance-driven spirit to ASEAN football. The ASEAN United FC platform of the region’s four leading events which provides a captive audience of millions of Southeast Asians all bound by a great love for football, strongly aligns with LIQUI MOLY Asia Pacific Pte Ltd’s ambitions to continue expanding its presence and share in one of the world’s fastest growing markets.

Learn more about ASEAN United FC competitions at https://aseanutdfc.com/ and follow @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and X.

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