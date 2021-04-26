Jake Dennis (BMW i Andretti Motorsport) secured his first win in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with a dominant display at the DHL Valencia E-Prix, converting his Julius Baer Pole Position into victory, ahead of André Lotterer (TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team) and Alex Lynn (Mahindra Racing). – The 25-year-old rookie was able to maintain his composure throughout the day, setting the fastest lap during the group qualifying stages and taking top spot, catapulting the Brit from 22nd to eighth in the driver standings. – Lotterer, who started the race from fifth, also clinched his maiden points of Season 7, adding to TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E team’s podium appearance in Rome. – Lynn had looked to sit behind the rear of Dennis’ iFE.21 throughout the race and ran second for the majority, until a nudge from Norman Nato (ROKiT Venturi Racing) sent the Mahindra Racing driver into the gravel, sliding down the order. Lynn’s strong energy management meant a late recovery charge and a well-earned debut podium appearance. – Oliver Rowland (Nissan e.dams) made up a handful of spots during the race, while Nato, René Rast (Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler), Jean-Éric Vergne (DS TECHEETAH), Oliver Turvey (NIO 333 FE Team), Edoardo Mortara (ROKiT Venturi Racing) and Lucas di Grassi (Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler) rounded out the top 10.

– Next up, Formula E heads to the Principality of Monaco for Round 7 of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, on May 8.

Fastest lap in Group Qualifying: (1 point): Jake Dennis – 1:31.855s BMW i Andretti Motorsport Julius Baer Pole Position (3 points): Jake Dennis – 1:28.548s BMW i Andretti Motorsport TAG Heuer Fastest Lap (1 point): Alen Lynn – 1:30.263s Mahindra Racing

BMW I ANDRETTI MOTORSPORT – JAKE DENNIS (GBR)

“I am lost for words. The whole race inside the cockpit was incredibly technical. Pulling a gap at the right point to get the Attack Mode was so crucial. Everyone in the team did a great job. I’m really happy for everybody. We had such a tough start to the season, but today we turned it around. We are back in it again.”

TAG HEUER PORSCHE FORMULA E TEAM – ANDRÉ LOTTERER (DEU)

“You never know what to expect in Formula E. I thought it was going to be all about patience in terms of energy management and tyres. We stayed calm and my engineer and team predicted the right moves from the very beginning, and we executed them well.”

MAHINDRA RACING – ALEX LYNN (GBR)

“This is my first Formula E podium and it feels great. Hats off to Jake as he led from the front. It was our plan to stay behind but you are at risk of someone making a mistake, especially when you are in a train. We got a bit unlucky, but we recovered nicely, so thanks to the team. It feels super sweet to be up here spraying the champagne!”

RACE RESULTS FINAL CLASSIFICATION 1 Jake Dennis 46:32.002s (29) 2 André Lotterer +1.483s (18) 3 Alex Lynn +2.428s (16) 4 Oliver Rowland +2.870s (12) 5 Norman Nato +5.811s (10) 6 René Rast +8.122s (8) 7 Jean-Éric Vergne +8.782s (6) 8 Oliver Turvey +11.292s (4) 9 Edoardo Mortara +12.014s (2) 10 Lucas di Grassi +12.405s (1) 11 Sébastien Buemi +13.295s 12 Maximilian Günther +13.594s 13 Nick Cassidy +14.329s 14 Sam Bird +15.151s 15 Mitch Evans +17.213s 16 Nyck de Vries +18.444s 17 Tom Blomqvist +18.885s 18 Pascal Wehrlein +19.274s 19 Robin Frijns +19.756s 20 Nico Müller +21.069s 21 Sérgio Sette Câmara +32.079s 22 António Félix da Costa +59.698s 23 Alexander Sims +1:04.277s DNF Stoffel Vandoorne 20 Laps 2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVER STANDINGS Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team 57 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team 48 Sam Bird Jaguar Racing 43 Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing 43 Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing 39 René Rast Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 39 Jean-Éric Vergne DS TECHEETAH 33 Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti Motorsport 33 Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing Team 32 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 32 Nico Müller DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT 30 Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams 27 Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing 24 António Félix da Costa DS TECHEETAH 24 Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing 21 André Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 18 Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing 15 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 FE Team 13 Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 13 Sérgio Sette Câmara DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT 12 Maximilian Günther BMW i Andretti Motorsport 12 Sébastien Buemi Nissan e.dams 11 Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing 11 Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 FE Team 5 2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM STANDINGS Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team 105 Jaguar Racing 82 Envision Virgin Racing 58 DS TECHEETAH 57 Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 52 TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 50 BMW i Andretti Motorsport 45 Mahindra Racing 45 ROKiT Venturi Racing 43 DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT 42 Nissan e.dams 38 NIO 333 FE Team 18

