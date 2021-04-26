Jake Dennis (BMW i Andretti Motorsport) secured his first win in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with a dominant display at the DHL Valencia E-Prix, converting his Julius Baer Pole Position into victory, ahead of André Lotterer (TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team) and Alex Lynn (Mahindra Racing).
– The 25-year-old rookie was able to maintain his composure throughout the day, setting the fastest lap during the group qualifying stages and taking top spot, catapulting the Brit from 22nd to eighth in the driver standings.
– Lotterer, who started the race from fifth, also clinched his maiden points of Season 7, adding to TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E team’s podium appearance in Rome.
– Lynn had looked to sit behind the rear of Dennis’ iFE.21 throughout the race and ran second for the majority, until a nudge from Norman Nato (ROKiT Venturi Racing) sent the Mahindra Racing driver into the gravel, sliding down the order. Lynn’s strong energy management meant a late recovery charge and a well-earned debut podium appearance.
– Oliver Rowland (Nissan e.dams) made up a handful of spots during the race, while Nato, René Rast (Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler), Jean-Éric Vergne (DS TECHEETAH), Oliver Turvey (NIO 333 FE Team), Edoardo Mortara (ROKiT Venturi Racing) and Lucas di Grassi (Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler) rounded out the top 10.
– Next up, Formula E heads to the Principality of Monaco for Round 7 of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, on May 8.
Fastest lap in Group Qualifying:
(1 point):
Jake Dennis – 1:31.855s
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
Julius Baer Pole Position (3 points):
Jake Dennis – 1:28.548s
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
TAG Heuer Fastest Lap (1 point):
Alen Lynn – 1:30.263s
Mahindra Racing
BMW I ANDRETTI MOTORSPORT – JAKE DENNIS (GBR)
“I am lost for words. The whole race inside the cockpit was incredibly technical. Pulling a gap at the right point to get the Attack Mode was so crucial. Everyone in the team did a great job. I’m really happy for everybody. We had such a tough start to the season, but today we turned it around. We are back in it again.”
TAG HEUER PORSCHE FORMULA E TEAM – ANDRÉ LOTTERER (DEU)
“You never know what to expect in Formula E. I thought it was going to be all about patience in terms of energy management and tyres. We stayed calm and my engineer and team predicted the right moves from the very beginning, and we executed them well.”
MAHINDRA RACING – ALEX LYNN (GBR)
“This is my first Formula E podium and it feels great. Hats off to Jake as he led from the front. It was our plan to stay behind but you are at risk of someone making a mistake, especially when you are in a train. We got a bit unlucky, but we recovered nicely, so thanks to the team. It feels super sweet to be up here spraying the champagne!”
FINAL CLASSIFICATION
1
|
Jake Dennis
|
46:32.002s
|
(29)
|
2
|
André Lotterer
|
+1.483s
|
(18)
|
3
|
Alex Lynn
|
+2.428s
|
(16)
|
4
|
Oliver Rowland
|
+2.870s
|
(12)
|
5
|
Norman Nato
|
+5.811s
|
(10)
|
6
|
René Rast
|
+8.122s
|
(8)
|
7
|
Jean-Éric Vergne
|
+8.782s
|
(6)
|
8
|
Oliver Turvey
|
+11.292s
|
(4)
|
9
|
Edoardo Mortara
|
+12.014s
|
(2)
|
10
|
Lucas di Grassi
|
+12.405s
|
(1)
|
11
|
Sébastien Buemi
|
+13.295s
|
|
12
|
Maximilian Günther
|
+13.594s
|
|
13
|
Nick Cassidy
|
+14.329s
|
|
14
|
Sam Bird
|
+15.151s
|
|
15
|
Mitch Evans
|
+17.213s
|
|
16
|
Nyck de Vries
|
+18.444s
|
|
17
|
Tom Blomqvist
|
+18.885s
|
|
18
|
Pascal Wehrlein
|
+19.274s
|
|
19
|
Robin Frijns
|
+19.756s
|
|
20
|
Nico Müller
|
+21.069s
|
|
21
|
Sérgio Sette Câmara
|
+32.079s
|
|
22
|
António Félix da Costa
|
+59.698s
|
|
23
|
Alexander Sims
|
+1:04.277s
|
|
DNF
|
Stoffel Vandoorne
|
20 Laps
|
|
|
|
|
2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
DRIVER STANDINGS
|
|
Nyck de Vries
|
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
|
57
|
Stoffel Vandoorne
|
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
|
48
|
Sam Bird
|
Jaguar Racing
|
43
|
Robin Frijns
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
43
|
Mitch Evans
|
Jaguar Racing
|
39
|
René Rast
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
39
|
Jean-Éric Vergne
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
33
|
Jake Dennis
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
33
|
Edoardo Mortara
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing Team
|
32
|
Pascal Wehrlein
|
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|
32
|
Nico Müller
|
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
|
30
|
Oliver Rowland
|
Nissan e.dams
|
27
|
Alexander Sims
|
Mahindra Racing
|
24
|
António Félix da Costa
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
24
|
Alex Lynn
|
Mahindra Racing
|
21
|
André Lotterer
|
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|
18
|
Nick Cassidy
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
15
|
Oliver Turvey
|
NIO 333 FE Team
|
13
|
Lucas di Grassi
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
13
|
Sérgio Sette Câmara
|
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
|
12
|
Maximilian Günther
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
12
|
Sébastien Buemi
|
Nissan e.dams
|
11
|
Norman Nato
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
11
|
Tom Blomqvist
|
NIO 333 FE Team
|
5
|
|
|
|
2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
TEAM STANDINGS
|
|
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
|
105
|
Jaguar Racing
|
82
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
58
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
57
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
52
|
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|
50
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
45
|
Mahindra Racing
|
45
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
43
|
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
|
42
|
Nissan e.dams
|
38
|
NIO 333 FE Team
|
18
