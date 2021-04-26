Jake Dennis (BMW i Andretti Motorsport) secured his first win in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with a dominant display at the DHL Valencia E-Prix, converting his Julius Baer Pole Position into victory, ahead of André Lotterer (TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team) and Alex Lynn (Mahindra Racing).
– The 25-year-old rookie was able to maintain his composure throughout the day, setting the fastest lap during the group qualifying stages and taking top spot, catapulting the Brit from 22nd to eighth in the driver standings.
– Lotterer, who started the race from fifth, also clinched his maiden points of Season 7, adding to TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E team’s podium appearance in Rome.
– Lynn had looked to sit behind the rear of Dennis’ iFE.21 throughout the race and ran second for the majority, until a nudge from Norman Nato (ROKiT Venturi Racing) sent the Mahindra Racing driver into the gravel, sliding down the order. Lynn’s strong energy management meant a late recovery charge and a well-earned debut podium appearance.
– Oliver Rowland (Nissan e.dams) made up a handful of spots during the race, while Nato, René Rast (Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler), Jean-Éric Vergne (DS TECHEETAH), Oliver Turvey (NIO 333 FE Team), Edoardo Mortara (ROKiT Venturi Racing) and Lucas di Grassi (Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler) rounded out the top 10.
– Next up, Formula E heads to the Principality of Monaco for Round 7 of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, on May 8.
Fastest lap in Group Qualifying:
(1 point):
Jake Dennis – 1:31.855s
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
Julius Baer Pole Position (3 points):
Jake Dennis – 1:28.548s
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
TAG Heuer Fastest Lap (1 point):
Alen Lynn – 1:30.263s
Mahindra Racing

 

BMW I ANDRETTI MOTORSPORT – JAKE DENNIS (GBR)

“I am lost for words. The whole race inside the cockpit was incredibly technical. Pulling a gap at the right point to get the Attack Mode was so crucial. Everyone in the team did a great job. I’m really happy for everybody. We had such a tough start to the season, but today we turned it around. We are back in it again.”

TAG HEUER PORSCHE FORMULA E TEAM – ANDRÉ LOTTERER (DEU)

“You never know what to expect in Formula E. I thought it was going to be all about patience in terms of energy management and tyres. We stayed calm and my engineer and team predicted the right moves from the very beginning, and we executed them well.”

MAHINDRA RACING – ALEX LYNN (GBR)

“This is my first Formula E podium and it feels great. Hats off to Jake as he led from the front. It was our plan to stay behind but you are at risk of someone making a mistake, especially when you are in a train. We got a bit unlucky, but we recovered nicely, so thanks to the team. It feels super sweet to be up here spraying the champagne!”

RACE RESULTS
FINAL CLASSIFICATION
1
Jake Dennis
46:32.002s
(29)
2
André Lotterer
+1.483s
(18)
3
Alex Lynn
+2.428s
(16)
4
Oliver Rowland
+2.870s
(12)
5
Norman Nato
+5.811s
(10)
6
René Rast
+8.122s
(8)
7
Jean-Éric Vergne
+8.782s
(6)
8
Oliver Turvey
+11.292s
(4)
9
Edoardo Mortara
+12.014s
(2)
10
Lucas di Grassi
+12.405s
(1)
11
Sébastien Buemi
+13.295s
12
Maximilian Günther
+13.594s
13
Nick Cassidy
+14.329s
14
Sam Bird
+15.151s
15
Mitch Evans
+17.213s
16
Nyck de Vries
+18.444s
17
Tom Blomqvist
+18.885s
18
Pascal Wehrlein
+19.274s
19
Robin Frijns
+19.756s
20
Nico Müller
+21.069s
21
Sérgio Sette Câmara
+32.079s
22
António Félix da Costa
+59.698s
23
Alexander Sims
+1:04.277s
DNF
Stoffel Vandoorne
20 Laps
2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
DRIVER STANDINGS
Nyck de Vries
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
57
Stoffel Vandoorne
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
48
Sam Bird
Jaguar Racing
43
Robin Frijns
Envision Virgin Racing
43
Mitch Evans
Jaguar Racing
39
René Rast
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
39
Jean-Éric Vergne
DS TECHEETAH
33
Jake Dennis
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
33
Edoardo Mortara
ROKiT Venturi Racing Team
32
Pascal Wehrlein
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
32
Nico Müller
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
30
Oliver Rowland
Nissan e.dams
27
Alexander Sims
Mahindra Racing
24
António Félix da Costa
DS TECHEETAH
24
Alex Lynn
Mahindra Racing
21
André Lotterer
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
18
Nick Cassidy
Envision Virgin Racing
15
Oliver Turvey
NIO 333 FE Team
13
Lucas di Grassi
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
13
Sérgio Sette Câmara
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
12
Maximilian Günther
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
12
Sébastien Buemi
Nissan e.dams
11
Norman Nato
ROKiT Venturi Racing
11
Tom Blomqvist
NIO 333 FE Team
5
2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
TEAM STANDINGS
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
105
Jaguar Racing
82
Envision Virgin Racing
58
DS TECHEETAH
57
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
52
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
50
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
45
Mahindra Racing
45
ROKiT Venturi Racing
43
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
42
Nissan e.dams
38
NIO 333 FE Team
18
