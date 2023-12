Divine FC won the MFF AYA Pay Women’s Futsal Championship 2023 after beating YRG FC 3-2 in the final that was played at the MFF Futsal Stadium.

For their effort, Divine FC was presented with prize money of 25 million MMK (USD 12,000) by U Bo Htay, Minister of Municipal Affairs of the Yangon Region Government.

Runners-up YRG FC were awarded 15 million MMK (USD 7,100) while third-placed Yangon Youth FC received 10 million MMK (USD 4,800).

