Former Thailand head coach Mano Polking will take over as the new head coach of Vietnam’s V. League 1 side Cong An Ha Noi (CAHN).

This follows a string of poor results for the defending champions where after eight matches, CAHN are currently placed fourth with three wins, three draws and two losses.

The 47-year-old will take over from Gong Oh-kyun from South Korea next month with the contract signing set to take place on 5 January 2023.

Polking left his post as the head coach of Thailand after being relieved of his position when they lost at home to China in the second-round qualifiers of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

