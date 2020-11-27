Doha 2030 has celebrated two years until the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which will strengthen Doha’s hosting credentials and add to the existing world-class venues that are ready to welcome Asia for a celebration of sport and diversity in 2030.

The FIFA World Cup will enhance Doha’s experience in delivering the very best conditions for athletes, fans and all stakeholders at major international events.

Doha 2030 is committed to guaranteeing a warm, inclusive and magical Asian Games in 2030.

Qatar 2022 will also reinforce Doha 2030’s capacity to guarantee certainty, excellence and sustainability, as the Bid Committee plans to use many of the state-of-the-art Qatar 2022 venues to host Asian Games competitions.

The iconic Khalifa International stadium alongside Al Rayyan, Al Janoub, Al Bayt and Al Thumama are among the Qatar 2022 venues earmarked for the Asian Games that already built or in the final stages of completion.

Doha 2030 CEO HE Jassim Rashid Al-Buenain said: “Today marks a major milestone for the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, for Qatar and for the whole region. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be one of the most sophisticated and sustainable sports events ever held in Qatar. It will provide significant legacy benefits for Doha 2030 in terms of its state-of-the-art venues and also the expertise that will be gained in providing an exceptional environment for participants, in and out of competition.

“Doha 2030 is ready to share all of this with our Asian sports family and deliver an unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime experience. We are committed to ensuring that all of Asia will enjoy the warmest of welcomes in 2030 with traditional Qatari hospitality amidst sporting infrastructure fit for Asia’s sporting heroes. It will be a true celebration of our continent’s diversity and excellence, in a sporting home away from home, where we all belong.”

Doha 2030 will also leverage Qatar 2022’s impressive sustainability strategy in order to deliver one of the most environmentally friendly Asian Games ever held.

Today’s FIFA World Cup milestone coincides with the final day of the FIBA 3×3 World Tour Doha Masters, which took place at Al Gharafa Beach Games Area, another of the proposed Doha 2030 venues.

A total of 14 teams including four of the top five ranked teams in the world took part in the competition which saw XX come out on top.

The tournament was subject to strict national health and safety measures and conformed to the Guidelines for the Return of Basketball, developed by the FIBA Medical Advisory Group.

