TAN Cheong Min produced spectacular performance in the 32nd edition of the SEA Games with a double wushu delight in Phnom Penh.

The Melaka-born triumphed in the women’s Nandao and Nangun combined event today at the Chroy Changvar Convention Hall to add to her Nanquan gold on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Cheong Min is Malaysia’s first double gold medallist in the on-going SEA Games in Cambodia.

Cheong Min earned 9.65 points in her Nandao routine to finish overall with 19.16 points. Vietnam’s Phan Thi Thu Binh took silver with 18.41 points while Myanmar’s Aye Thitsar Myint settled for bronze (18.30).

Though Cheong Min is a World champion before arriving in Phnom Penh, she cherishes the SEA Games gold medal more than anything.

“These SEA Games gold medals mean a lot to me because my events were not contested in the previous Games,” she said.

“On Wednesday, I was nervous and excited in finally winning my first Games gold. Then I felt I wanted to win another gold medal. I waited for four years to compete in the SEA Games and now I got two gold medals.”

Like this: Like Loading...