Myanmar delivered an upset win over Thailand to set up a final date against Vietnam in the Women’s Football event at the SEA Games 2023.

In the semifinals yesterday, Myanmar upstaged Thailand 4-2 while Vietnam strolled over Cambodia 4-0.

At the Army Stadium, Myanmar showed plenty of grit to come back from two goals down when Saowalak Peng-ngam (10th minute) and Orapin Waenngoen (15th) gave five-time winners Thailand the early lead.

The Myanmar girls confirmed their passage to the next round off goals from Yu Per Khine (43rd minute), Win Theingi Tun (48th), Phyu Phyu Win (52nd) and Myat Noe Khin (90th).

It will be Myanmar’s fourth appearance in the final.

In the meantime, at the National Olympic Stadium, Vietnam kept their chase for a fourth straight title in Women’s Football with a convincing 4-0 victory over host Cambodia.

Ngan Thị Vạn Su started the ball rolling with a 20th minute opener to be followed by goals from Phạm Hai Yen (30th), Tran Thị Thuy Trang (36th, pen) and Huynh Nhu 90+3′ (pen.)

The final of the Women’s Football event between Myanmar and Vietnam will be played on 15 May 2023 at the National Olympic Stadium.

#AFF

#2023SEAG

#MFF #VFF

