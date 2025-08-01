The fifth Qualifying Round of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championship (AJBC) 2025 held in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah recently was a triumphant moment for Ivana Celine as she swept both the Girls’ U-13 Singles and Doubles titles.

Ivana, who hails from SK (C) Anglo Chinese Kota Kinabalu, clinched the top spot in the Girls’ U-13 Singles after defeating Alya Nur Safwah from SK Bandar Tawau 11. The two girls then put rivalry aside to partner each other and win the Girls’ U-13 Doubles title over Charllott De Lucky of SJKC Chung Hwa Kota Belud and Kelly Meridith of SJKC Chen Sin Tuaran.

In the Boys’ U-13 Singles category, Louis Rhys Zeno of SK St John Beaufort emerged victorious over Muhammad Hamizan Isyraq from SMK Abaka. Louis came back on court for another victory in the doubles category but could only manage a third place finish with partner Jo Arthur Osmund of SM St Michael Penampang.

The duo of Datu Muhammad Shahryiezal Izmie from SMK Salaping Kota Marudu and Farish Zahirul Haq of SM All Saints Kota Kinabalu took home the Boys’ U-13 Doubles crown, while Ethan O’Sullivan from SMK Narinang Kota Belud and Haziel Dwealther from SK Nahaba Kota Belud came in second.

Meanwhile, Tan Jing Er of Regent International School defeated Deirdre Gianna Michael from SM Maktab Sabah to win the Girls’ U-15 Singles title.

In the Girls’ U-15 Doubles, Airish Batrisyah and Alya Nur Syarafana from SMK Pasir Putih Tawau emerged victorious over Clarylyn Ashebelle Nuli of SMK Pekan 11 and Siti Nur Hanisah from SMK Sanzac Kota Kinabalu.

Ary Jaswine Sim of SM All Saints prevailed over Chavez Lichten James from SMK Salaping Kota Marudu to win the Boys’ U-15 Singles. In the Doubles category, Mohd Rafiq from SMK Merotai Besar Tawau and Syahmi Rizq Bin Senawing of SMK Abaka Tawau emerged worthy winners over Adeeb Zaqwan of SMK Pitas Sabah and Matthew Francis Jinguli Adrian from SMJK Ken Hwa to clinch their tickets to the Grand Finals later this year.

A total of 358 players took part in this Qualifying Round, the fifth of 10 rounds which will culminate in the year-end Grand Finals. This was the highest ever number of participants recorded for a single Qualifying Round since the inception of the AJBC.

The AJBC Grand Finals 2025, featuring U-13 and U-15 finalists from all the Qualifying Rounds, will take place in Kuala Lumpur from 5 – 9 November 2025. Each round will see 24 players qualifying for the finals. The U-11 players will not advance to the Grand Finals.

As in previous years, players participating in the AJBC Qualifying Rounds are not required to pay any entrance fees. The top three winners in the Qualifying Rounds, for all age categories, will earn RM500, RM300 and RM150 (singles) and RM600, RM400 and RM200 (doubles). Players finishing in the top three at the Grand Finals will pocket RM1,000, RM600 and RM300 (singles) and RM1,200, RM800 and RM400 (doubles).

Registration for Qualifying Round 7 in Pahang will open on 29 July 2025. The AJBC is supported by the Sports, Co-curricular and Arts Division, Ministry of Education Malaysia and the Badminton Association of Malaysia.

