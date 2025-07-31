The Citroën C3 Rally2 has achieved 94 victories since the beginning of 2025.

In the World Rally Championship, Yohann Rossel secured four world podiums and won the WRC2 category at the Monte-Carlo Rally and the Rally of Spain.

FIA WRC2 World Championship, FIA European Championship, national championships… The Citroën C3 Rally2 is on track for many titles in 2025.

In the highly competitive RC2 category, where five brands compete, the Citroën C3 Rally2 has demonstrated its performance and competitiveness in the first half of 2025. And what a start to the season!

World Rally Championship (WRC2)

In January, Yohann Rossel secured a magnificent WRC2 category victory at the iconic Monte-Carlo Rally driving his Citroën C3 Rally2, operated by the PH Sport team. He was joined on the podium by his brother Léo (3rd place), also behind the wheel of a Citroën C3 Rally2.

This double world podium was confirmed a few weeks later by another victory from Yohann Rossel on the tarmac at the Rally Islas Canarias – Rally of Spain – and two other WRC2 podiums on gravel at the Rally of Portugal and the Acropolis Rally.

Regardless of the surface or conditions, the Citroën C3 Rally2 has proven its performance and reliability at the highest level of the sport. Midway through the season, Yohann Rossel and his co-driver Arnaud Dunand are second in the WRC2 championship, just three points behind the leaders, while the PH Sport team leads the WRC2 Teams World Championship.

The C3 Rally2 around the World

In the FIA European Rally Championship, where RC2 is the flagship category attracting around 30 cars per event, the Citroën C3 Rally2 has claimed two impressive podiums: at the Sierra Morena Rally with Yoann Bonato and at Rally Hungary with Mads Østberg, who currently holds third place in the championship standings.

Yoann Bonato has earned five podiums in five rallies contested in the French asphalt championship – including three victories – and is in contention for a sixth national title behind the wheel of the Citroën C3 Rally2. In Italy, Andrea Crugnola has achieved two victories and sits second in the highly competitive Campionato Italiano Assoluto Rally.

Across 328 rallies contested as of July 30, 2025, totalling over 650 starts, the Citroën C3 Rally2 has won 94 races, an exceptional success rate of 28.7%. Argentina, Canada, Ivory Coast, Mexico, Chile, Qatar, France, the Netherlands, Italy… The Citroën C3 Rally2 has triumphed this year on the European, American, African, and Asian continents.

THEY SAID…

Didier CLEMENT, Head of Customer Competition at Stellantis Motorsport:

“The Citroën C3 Rally2 continues its winning streak. Once again, this year, the season looks very promising with impressive statistics. The ongoing work of development, support, and advice from Citroën Racing allows our customers – both crews and teams – to triumph worldwide in national and international championships.

The diversity of rally winners demonstrates how this car has been designed and developed to be accessible to all types of driving styles and uses. We are only halfway through the season and hope to reach over 150 victories this year. We want to keep growing these numbers by continuing our commitments to our customers who dream of podiums, wins, and titles.”

