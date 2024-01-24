The official draw ceremony for the HD Bank National Futsal Championship 2024 was held online earlier today at the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) headquarters in Hanoi.

“This is the eighth year that VFF and the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) have coordinated to organise the National Futsal Championship, with sponsorship from HD Bank,” said Nguyen Minh Chau, VFF Deputy General Secretary.

It is the second season that the HD Bank National Futsal Championship will be held on a home and away format, instead of a centralised location.

The HD Bank National Futsal Championship 2024 has the participation of eight teams and they are Thai Son Bac, Hanoi, Sanvinest Khanh Hoa, Tan Hiep Hung Ho Chi Minh City, Sahako, Thai Son Nam Ho Chi Minh City, Luxury Ha Long, Saigon Titans Ho Chi Minh City.

The first leg will take place from 22 February to 7 March 2024.

