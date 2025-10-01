Two years from today, Perth Stadium will host the opening match of the biggest Men’s Rugby World Cup in history, kicking off six weeks of world-class rugby across Australia from 1 October to 13 November, 2027.

Perth Stadium will host the opening match on 1 October, 2027 with the Wallabies kicking off the tournament, launching the biggest Men’s Rugby World Cup in history.



Tournament Draw set for evening (AEST) of 3 December, 2025 – all 24 qualified teams will discover their pool stage opponents.



New 24-team expanded format: six pools of four teams, followed by a Round of 16 for the first time in Rugby World Cup history.



52 matches across seven host cities over six weeks, with more knockout rugby than ever before.



Over 2.5 million tickets available – more than any previous edition, making RWC 2027 the biggest and most accessible tournament in history



One million tickets available under AUD$100 – Tickets start at AUD$40 for adults and $20 for children.

Two years from today, Perth Stadium will host the opening match of the biggest Men’s Rugby World Cup in history, kicking off six weeks of world-class rugby across Australia from 1 October to 13 November, 2027.



Celebrating the milestone at Perth’s Kings Park, Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 confirmed 3 December, 2025 as the date of the Rugby World Cup Draw and revealed details of the new competition format. On the evening (AEST) of 3 December, 2025, the 24 qualified teams will discover their pool stage opponents, with the live draw event to be broadcast in Australia on Channel Nine, on international broadcasters and RugbyPass TV.



This marks the first time all competing teams will be known at the time of the RWC Draw, with the 24th and final qualifier to be determined at November’s Final Qualification Tournament in Dubai (8-18 November).



The tournament will feature six pools of four teams, with the World Rugby Men’s Rankings at the end of the November internationals used to create four bands of six teams, with each band drawn randomly into Pool A, B, C, D, E or F. The top two teams from each pool plus the four best third-placed teams will qualify for the knockout phase, allowing more nations to reach that stage, ensuring every match counts and bringing more entertainment to the competition.



The first-ever Men’s Rugby World Cup round of 16 will see the winners of Pool A, B, C and D play the four best thirds, winners of Pool E and F will face the runners-up from Pool D and B, with the runners-up in Pool A and C to meet the second-placed teams from Pool E and F.

This expanded format reflects rugby’s global growth, with more nations than ever before competing on the sport’s biggest stage.

ONE LAST TEAM TO QUALIFY FOR AUSTRALIA 2027

The qualification process is almost complete, with 23 teams now confirmed after Chile defeated Samoa in the South America/Pacific play-off on Saturday, 27 September in Viña del Mar. The final remaining spot will be determined at the Final Qualification Tournament from 8-18 November in Dubai.

World Rugby Chair, Brett Robinson, said: “With only two years until the biggest Men’s Rugby World Cup ever, I’m thrilled to see the tournament draw date revealed. The draw brings the potential match ups to life, rivalries are set and fans across the globe can envision the unforgettable rugby that awaits. Expanding Men’s Rugby World Cup to 24 teams is a landmark moment for our sport. It means more nations, more matches, and more opportunities for fans around the world to connect with rugby.

“The introduction of a round of 16 will deliver even more knockout rugby, ensuring every match counts and every team has the chance to make history. Importantly, we’ve been able to achieve this within a streamlined tournament window that protects player welfare while enhancing the spectacle. This is a huge step forward for rugby and a reflection of the game’s global growth.”

Chris Stanley, Managing Director of Men’s Rugby World Cup Australia 2027, added: “Two years from today, Perth and Australia will be at the centre of the sporting world as the biggest Men’s Rugby World Cup ever kicks off. The countdown is well and truly on, and excitement is building.

“The Draw on 3 December will be the next major milestone — the moment when fans and players alike discover who they’ll be facing in the pool phase. From there, anticipation will only grow as we move towards unveiling the match schedule and opening ticket sales in February 2026. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Australians to be part of a truly international celebration and for the global rugby community to share in an incredible Men’s Rugby World Cup in Australia.”

Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 will be the biggest sporting event on Australian soil since Sydney 2000, with the Closing Ceremony 25 years ago today.

TOURNAMENT FACTS

24 teams, 52 matches, seven host cities across Australia.

Six pools of four. First-ever round of 16 at Men’s Rugby World Cup.

5 million tickets available, including one million under AUD$100.

Opening match: 1 October, 2027, Perth Stadium, Perth

Final: 13 November, 2027, Stadium Australia, Sydney.

FIRST TICKETS ON SALE IN FEBRUARY 2026

Fans will have two initial opportunities to secure their place at the tournament’s 11th edition, with the first tickets going on sale following the release of the much-anticipated match schedule early next year.

First, in February 2026, a closed presale will open for fans who have registered their interest before the presale begins at rugbyworldcup.com/2027. All matches and all price categories will be available during this presale, and fans are encouraged to register to give themselves the best chance to secure tickets.

Then, in May 2026, a three-week general application phase will open to all supporters worldwide, offering the chance to request tickets for any match with a ballot system implemented for oversubscribed price categories to ensure fairness.

Full ticketing information available here.

Rugby World Cup Experiences, the Official Provider of Premium Experiences & Travel for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027, has launched last July its most inclusive programme yet offering fans unprecedented access, exclusive moments beyond match day, and ticket-inclusive hospitality packages now available for the opening match, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final via Rugby World Cup Experiences.

A POSITIVE IMPACT FOR AUSTRALIA AND RUGBY

Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 will usher in a new era for the sport on and off the field, dedicated to fostering a more diverse and connected fanbase, breaking barriers while leaving a positive legacy for Australians and the sport across the region. With 250,000 international visitors expected over the six-week period, the tournament is projected to generate AUD$1.3 billion in direct visitor expenditure across the country and seven host cities, while inspiring a nation to embrace rugby, aiming for 200,000 participants by 2029. – WORLD RUGBY

Like this: Like Loading...