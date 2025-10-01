Alexander Thijs Jetse Zwiers has been unveiled as the new Technical Director of the FA of Indonesia (PSSI).

“Alexander brings decades of experience in building player development pathways, developing youth systems, and raising technical standards at both the club and Federation levels,” said Erick Thohir, the President of PSSI.

“With his background in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America, we believe he is the right person to help Indonesian football reach the next level.”

Erick said Zwiers’ appointment is part of PSSI’s commitment to strengthening the technical foundation of Indonesian football.

“His presence will strengthen the development of young players, women’s football, coaching education, and the development of the National Team at all levels, while simultaneously shaping a uniquely Indonesian style of play.”

Zwiers, a Dutch citizen, has served as Technical Director of the Jordan Football Federation since 2019.

Previously, he worked with FC Groningen in the Netherlands, held various academy roles in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, collaborated with Johan Cruyff at Chivas Guadalajara (Mexico), and held technical leadership positions at FC Kairat (Kazakhstan), Al Shabab (Dubai), and Al Wahda (Abu Dhabi).

“My priority is to establish a clear structure so that Indonesian football can continue to develop consistently,” said Zwiers.

