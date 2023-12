The AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup™ Uzbekistan 2024 has all the ingredients to be a thriller following the official draw at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Friday.

The eight teams were divided into two groups for the March 3 to 16, 2024 tournament.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_u20_womens_asian_cup/news/draw_sets_stage_for_thrilling_u20wac_uzbekistan_2024.html

#AFF

#AFC

#VFF

Like this: Like Loading...