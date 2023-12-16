Vietnam Futsal head coach Diego Raul Giustozzi assessed that they are in a favourable group for next year’s AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024.

The official draw for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024 was held this week with Vietnam being placed in the same Group A as host Thailand, ASEAN neighbour Myanmar and China.

‘We will face completely different opponents compared to the 2022 edition. The most important thing is that since then, we have made a lot of progress and we are ready to compete with all teams,” said Giustozzi.

“In terms of strength, Thailand are still the biggest opponent for us followed by China, who have appeared 12 times before at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup.

“And although Myanmar have only won the right to compete at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup only for the second time, it has shown a lot of progress recently.”

AFC FUTSAL ASIAN CUP™ 2024

Group A: Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, China PR

Group B: Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Australia

Group C: Japan, Tajikistan, Korea Republic, Kyrgyz Republic

Group D: IR Iran, Kuwait, Bahrain, Afghanistan

