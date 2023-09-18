Back in the stadium where he broke the world record to win his first senior world title in 2022, Mondo Duplantis added another centimetre to his global mark, clearing 6.23m at the Wanda Diamond League Final in Eugene on Sunday (17).

Achieving the second world record of the afternoon following Gudaf Tsegay’s 14:00.21 5000m, Duplantis cleared 6.23m on his first attempt for the seventh world record of his career.

He opened his campaign at Hayward Field with a first-time clearance at 5.62m, then he passed at 5.72m and also managed 5.82m on his first go. He chose to skip 5.92m and returned to go clear at 6.02m on his first try to win the competition and achieve the 73rd six metre-plus clearance of his career.

But he wasn’t done. It was no surprise to see the bar raised to 6.23m – one centimetre higher than the world record height he achieved indoors in Clermont-Ferrand in February – but what happened next had fans left in awe.

With support from the crowd, he took his run up, planted the pole, and then soared clear – the bar remaining stationary an incredible 6.23m above him.

With his winning performance, Duplantis claimed his third Diamond trophy. Ernest Obiena finished second with 5.82m and Sam Kendricks was third on countback with 5.72m.

*Subject to the usual ratification procedure

Like this: Like Loading...