FC Bayern’s women’s soccer team has overwhelmingly chosen the new Audi Q3 along with the Audi A3 and Audi A1 allstreet as their preferred cars at this year’s vehicle handover. During a driving event at Lake Tegernsee, the players had the opportunity to get to know their new Audi models down to the smallest detail. A partnership that benefits both sides.

The women of FC Bayern Munich received their new company cars from Audi during a special handover event. At Lake Tegernsee, players including Giulia Gwinn, Klara Bühl, and Lea Schüller had the chance to thoroughly test their new wheels. Yves Becker-Fahr, Head of Sales Germany, expressed his enthusiasm about the recently extended collaboration between Audi and FC Bayern Munich: “We are proud to provide mobility for the FC Bayern players and to support them off the field with our vehicles. The partnership stands for shared values such as team spirit, peak performance, and being dynamic – qualities that are crucial both in sports and the automotive world.”

After receiving their new Audi Q3s, which most of the women’s team opted for, a special destination awaited the players: the Faller-Klamm Bridge. There, the squad faced a series of playful challenges designed to help them get to know their new cars even better. Tasks included driving exactly the distance of a penalty kick – eleven meters – and setting the FC Bayern Munich team colors as fast as possible using the ambient lighting system of the Q3.

The crew then headed back to Munich. Bianca Rech, Director of FC Bayern Women, states: “Our collaboration with Audi is a strong sign of the esteem they hold for our team and an important step in providing our players with the best possible conditions. We share a passion for top performance and look forward to a successful partnership that goes far beyond the road.”

In total, 26 Audi Q3s, five Audi A3s and one Audi A1 allstreet were handed over to the players and staff of the FC Bayern Munich women’s team. This collaboration has been in place since 2021, while Audi has been a long-standing partner of the overall club since 2002. The men’s team of the record champions has also been driving Audi for many years. They took delivery of their new company cars in early October.

Like this: Like Loading...